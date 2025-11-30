Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,370,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,509,000 after buying an additional 86,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,374,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $374.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $377.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.17. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.