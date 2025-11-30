Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 71.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ImmunityBio by 52.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 115,197 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $2.39 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.29.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunityBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

