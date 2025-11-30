Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stake Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.05.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $2,969,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

