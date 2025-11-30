Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 4,084,958 Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,084,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,159,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Ross Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

