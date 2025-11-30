Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Geopark Ltd $GPRK

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Geopark were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geopark by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 346,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Geopark by 94.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177,496 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Geopark by 37.2% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 290,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Geopark by 115.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 152,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Geopark by 12.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Geopark Price Performance

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Geopark Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Geopark Cuts Dividend

Geopark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geopark Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Geopark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRK. Santander started coverage on shares of Geopark in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Geopark in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geopark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Geopark Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

