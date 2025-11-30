Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Accenture by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 56,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average of $268.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

