Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Trustmark Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

PG opened at $148.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

