4,308,968 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,308,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,279,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $2,969,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Fox Advisors cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

DELL stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

