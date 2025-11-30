West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.44 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $529.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

