West Family Investments Inc. Buys 631 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $255.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

