West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after buying an additional 11,970,598 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $624,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

