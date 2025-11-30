VestGen Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 160,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

