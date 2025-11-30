VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,710,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 520,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 123,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

