Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Bought by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 160,419 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.