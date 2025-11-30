XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of REV Group worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,999,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,236,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

