VestGen Advisors LLC Purchases 9,921 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

