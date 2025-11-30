XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 311.8% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of VRTS opened at $159.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.49. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $252.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

