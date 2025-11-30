Swiss National Bank Sells 5,800 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Frontdoor worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.14.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.Frontdoor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

