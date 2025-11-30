VestGen Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 19.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $250.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

