Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 138 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in NVR by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7,558.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7,628.31. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,280.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $130.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.