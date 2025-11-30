Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,605 Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. This represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock worth $33,125,505. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $392.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.57 and a 200-day moving average of $344.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.44.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

