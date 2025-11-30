XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,079 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Stoneridge worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Stoneridge by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $5.71 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. Stoneridge has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SRI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

