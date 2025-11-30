VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 19,279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

VestGen Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after buying an additional 595,377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,630,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,421,000 after acquiring an additional 422,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,271,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,936,000 after acquiring an additional 326,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,191,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,410,000 after purchasing an additional 390,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

