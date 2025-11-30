Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $110,348,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.0%

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $419.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.46. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $392.89 and a 12-month high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

