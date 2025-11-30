Trustmark Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY opened at $1,074.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $889.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.50.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
