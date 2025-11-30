Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 73.9% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,342,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

DIS stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

