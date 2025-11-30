Trustmark Bank Trust Department Sells 822 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Trustmark Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

