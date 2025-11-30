VestGen Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of VestGen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700,674 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after acquiring an additional 411,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $476.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.19 and a 200-day moving average of $443.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.