iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Position Lifted by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,934 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.4% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $63,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

