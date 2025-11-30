Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after purchasing an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,509,000 after buying an additional 542,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $551.25 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.23. The company has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.