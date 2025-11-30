Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is VestGen Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

VestGen Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $158,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $336.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

