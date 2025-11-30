Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $374.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.80 and its 200-day moving average is $351.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $377.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.