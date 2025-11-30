Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Takes $682,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

