West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 249.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,062.5% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BHP opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

