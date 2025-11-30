New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $93,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $344,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1%

BDX opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.