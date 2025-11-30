Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 813 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $465.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

