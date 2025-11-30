SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

