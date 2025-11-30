Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.06 million during the quarter. Crown Capital Partners had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a negative net margin of 52.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Capital Partners Inc. will post 0.0256223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc provides investment management services. It is a speciality finance company that provides capital to middle-market companies. The firm offers long-term financing and special situation financing. It provides tailored financing solutions with minimal or no ownership dilution.

