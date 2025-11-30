West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 2,608 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

