Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.80 and last traded at $168.4380. 17,179,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 81,605,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a market cap of $401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

