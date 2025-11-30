Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.50 and last traded at GBX 54.40, with a volume of 513921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Real Estate Invest had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

