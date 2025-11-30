Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 385,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 115,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

