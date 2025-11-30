West Family Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $371.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.26. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

