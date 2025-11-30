Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $499.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

