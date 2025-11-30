Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $212.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $214.93. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

