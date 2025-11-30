Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

