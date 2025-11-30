Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Tenable worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Tenable by 11.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

TENB stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $139,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,322. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

