Norges Bank Buys New Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,357,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,328,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of Ford Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

