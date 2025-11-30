Leuthold Group LLC Buys 39,356 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.08 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

