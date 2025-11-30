Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $826.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $787.51 and its 200 day moving average is $726.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

